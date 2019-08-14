Crockett County property assessor charged with assault

ALAMO, Tenn. — Alamo police have confirmed the Crockett County property assessor was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault.

Police say officers with the Alamo Police Department and the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Crockett County Mayor’s Office Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m. after a report of a fight inside the building.

Police say George Walter Yearwood III, 44, was charged with aggravated assault.

Yearwood is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Trenton at 9 a.m.