Hardin County radio station fire believed to be due to lightning strike

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hardin County Fire Department is investigating after a fire at a radio station Tuesday night.

Officials say the fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. on Lonesome Pine Road near Harbert Hills Academy.

The fire started in the building that houses the transmitter equipment for WDNX 89.1.

Officials say the fire was put out quickly, but the building and all the equipment inside was destroyed. The tower was not damaged.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike.