JMCSS receives improved progress report

JACKSON, Tenn.–

At the end of every school year, Jackson-Madison County students take assessment exams.

This year’s report shows several improvements made in Math, English and Language Arts.

Jackson-MadisonCounty Interim Superintendent Ray Washington said Madison-County Schools have made many achievements.

“Math is where we’ve had our curriculum implemented, two years, so nationally we saw growth in math areas from all the way up to Algebra I,” said JMCSS Interim Superintendent Ray Washington.

Most significantly 3rd-8th graders excelled in Algebra I.

This curriculum is called Eureka Math, from 8 to now 13 schools have met or exceeded expectations with this curriculum.

“They include Alexander Elementary, Jackson Careers and Technology (JCT), Community Montessori, Northeast Middle School, JCM-Early College High, Madison Academic, and South Side High School, and six additional schools got recognized also,” said Washington.

Students made more improvements from another new implemented curriculum after one year.

The English and Language Arts Curriculum helped ten schools meet or exceed expectations in literacy.

“Alexander Elementary, Andrew Jackson Elementary, Isaac Lane Elementary, Pope Elementary, South Elementary, Community Montessori, North Parkway Middle, JCM-Early College High School, Madison Academic, and South Side High School,” said Washington.

The number of absences from schools also made a decline in elementary, middle, and high school grades.

“Although once again, I’m going to reiterate, we know were not where we want to be, but we still gone celebrate the gains that we have made,” said Washington.

Washington said by the end of the year a standardized curriculum in all the tested areas will be implemented for the 1st time in the history for this district.

Madison-County Schools who made improvements will get recognized in the next school board meeting.