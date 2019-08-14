JMCSS scores improve during 2018-2019 testing

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System says the 2018-2019 TN Ready test scores show continued progress for the second year.

In a news release Wednesday, district leaders say JMCSS improved in the majority of grades and subjects.

The most significant improvements were in math, where achievements increased in third through eighth grades, and in Algebra I, the release says.

The number of schools meeting or exceeding expectations in math also increased from eight to 13 schools, with seven schools receiving the highest ratings from the state for academic growth in math.

The release says student scores increased in five out of eight tested grade levels in English and language arts, with 10 schools meeting or exceeding growth expectations.

The release says that, although the district is showing signs of progress, the school system is still in need of improvement to meet expectations. The release says to accomplish that goal, the district has made significant investments in teacher training and support, and curriculum implementation.

The 2019-2020 school year will be the first year with an aligned curriculum in math, English and language arts, science and social studies, which district leaders believe will be fundemental for a more successful future for the school system.