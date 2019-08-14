Ladora Louise Parrish Leggett, resident of Oakland and wife of the late Shelton M. Leggett, departed this life on August 13, 2019 and has gone to be with her Lord – Jesus Christ.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Leggett will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel with Bro. Carl Doyle of Oakland, officiating. Interment will follow in the New Bethel Cemetery near Rossville. A visitation for Mrs. Leggett will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.

Ladora was born June 24, 1926 in a small community near Henning, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Wesley James Parrish and Bertha Louise Hopper Parrish. She was a graduate of Ripley High School in Ripley, Tennessee in the Spring of 1943 and married Shelton M. Leggett on September 23, 1945, who preceded her in death on October 11, 1996. Ladora was raised in the Asbury Methodist Church in Lauderdale County, Tennessee. She was a homemaker early in her life but started to work outside the home when her sons were ready for college. Her main vocation was as a legal secretary for several attorneys in the Somerville, Tennessee area where she worked into her early 80’s.

Ladora had been a resident of Fayette County since 1980, where she and Shelton built a new home near Oakland, Tennessee, where they raised horses and cattle and entertained their grandchildren.

Mrs. Leggett is survived by two sons, Michael J. “Mike” Leggett (Mary Ann) of Rosemark, Tennessee and Dr. Richard W. Leggett, DVM (Retired) (Elaine) of Lakeland, Tennessee, as well as five granddaughters, Melissa L. Steinbach (Steve), Jennifer Leigh Creasy (Dale), Audra E. Witty (Cliff), Teresa Carol Hugg (Rob), Shannon M. Peterson (Heath); one grandson, Richard W. Leggett, II (Andrea); and eight great-grandchildren. Mrs. Leggett is also survived by two sisters, Elizabeth Vigus and Josephine Parrish, both of Memphis, Tennessee.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Wesley James Parrish, Jr., Thomas Nathaniel Parrish; and one sister, Lemma Lorine Parrish.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Steve Steinbach, Sr., Heath Peterson, Cole Creasy, Dale Creasy, Rick Leggett and Jake Rutland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or to the donor’s favorite charity.