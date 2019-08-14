Mugshots : Madison County : 08/13/19 – 08/14/19

1/15 Devin Williams Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

2/15 April Holloway Violation of probation

3/15 Davion High Failure to appear

4/15 Erika J. Jackson Assault



5/15 George Southerland Violation of community corrections

6/15 James Alvin Cobb Simple domestic assault

7/15 Kayla Marie Carter Violation of probation

8/15 Keith Gantt Violation of community corrections



9/15 Lamonte Womack Driving while unlicensed

10/15 Lisa Ann Anderson Violation of probation

11/15 Maurie Ann Moore Failure to appear

12/15 Michael Wilson Failure to appear



13/15 Rodriquez Murphy Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/15 Steven Ray Kasson Failure to appear

15/15 Tess Inez Martin Criminal impersonation, violation of community corrections, violation of probation, failure to comply, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, reckless driving































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/13/19 and 7 a.m. on 08/14/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.