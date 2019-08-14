Mugshots : Madison County : 08/13/19 – 08/14/19 August 14, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/15Devin Williams Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15April Holloway Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15Davion High Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15Erika J. Jackson Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15George Southerland Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15James Alvin Cobb Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15Kayla Marie Carter Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15Keith Gantt Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15Lamonte Womack Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15Lisa Ann Anderson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15Maurie Ann Moore Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15Michael Wilson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15Rodriquez Murphy Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15Steven Ray Kasson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15Tess Inez Martin Criminal impersonation, violation of community corrections, violation of probation, failure to comply, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/13/19 and 7 a.m. on 08/14/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest