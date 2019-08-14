Ted Martin Elrod, age 66, resident of Whiteville and husband of Linda Watson Elrod, departed this life Monday afternoon, August 12, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

Funeral Services for Mr. Elrod will be held at 11 A.M. Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. David Reeves, pastor of Midway Baptist Church in Whiteville, officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in the Hillville Community. A visitation for Mr. Elrod will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.

Ted was born February 26, 1953 in Brownsville, Tennessee, the son of the late William and Mamie Dell Moore Elrod. He received his education in the Haywood County School System and was married December 28, 1970 to the former Linda Watson. He was employed as a supervisor for the road department in Fayette County. Ted loved his dogs, Maggie and Sadie, and enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles, going to car shows, restoring tractors and trucks, and tinkering on things.

Mr. Elrod is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda Watson Elrod of Whiteville, TN; his daughter, Sherry Lynn Elrod (Sandra) of Oakland, TN; his son, Ken Elrod of Jackson, TN; three sisters, Mamie Sue Watson (Lawrence) of Hillville, TN, Nadine Crook of Collierville, TN, Elizabeth Norwood (Dane) of Stanton, TN; his brother, James Elrod of Whiteville, TN; and seven grandchildren, Chase, Taylor (Wesley), Triston (Nick), Landan, Terry Lynn, Ethan and Aiden.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, William Darrell Elrod; four sisters, Opal Phillips, Marie Haase, Ann Elrod, Dorothy Elrod; and six brothers, Richard Elrod, Odis Elrod, Doris Elrod, Carl Elrod, Billy Elrod and Dan Elrod.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Donald Haase, Lamare Tisdale, Charles Moody, Nathan Allen Bryan, Chase Elrod and Landan Elrod. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Bobbitt, Ray Seals and Larry Hillard.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Fayette County Chapter of the American Cancer Society, 402 Midland Street, Somerville, TN 38068.

