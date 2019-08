TWRA Hunting and Trapping guide errors

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced that some errors have been found in the printed version of the 2019-2020 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide.

Multiple errors were found, including dates for when different hunting seasons start.

These errors have been corrected in the online version of the Hunting and Trapping guide.

Hunters are advised to take not of the misinformation if using a printed copy.