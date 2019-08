TRENTON, Tenn. — A public official appears in court on an aggravated assault charge.

George Yearwood III, the Crockett County property assessor, is accused of aggravated assault.

The incident happened Wednesday morning at the Crockett County Mayor’s Office.

Yearwood appeared in court Thursday morning, and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He has been released from custody, and is scheduled to return to court Nov. 6.