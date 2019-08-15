Family settles racial discrimination suit against Dyersburg apartment complex

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A West Tennessee family has settled a lawsuit against a Dyersburg apartment complex, alleging racial discrimination in their leasing practices.

Lee Clark, 42, of Dyersburg, accepted a civil settlement from Dyersburg Apartments, LTD. and MACO Management Company, a Missouri-based limited liability company.

In a news release, the U.S. Attorney’s office says Clark, along with his ex-wife and their two children, applied to move into Meadow Lane Apartments in Dyersburg. The release says about a week later, MACO rejected the application on grounds that he has a previous felony conviction.

The release says Clark was later banned from the property.

An investigation from the U.S. Attorney’s office later showed that the apartment complex had not rejected or banned two comparable white applicants with criminal histories, according to the release.

The release says the two companies have agreed to a settlement in which they will pay Clark $42,250, and have reaffirmed their commitment to nondiscrimination, and agreed to make public postings on-site regarding anti-discrimination rules and language in their advertisements, applications and rental agreements.

The release says the companies have also agreed their employees will receive nondiscrimination training, and will submit regular reports to the Department of Justice for the next three years.