Jackson police seek public’s assistance identifying person of interest in theft

JACKSON, Tenn. — Investigators with the Jackson Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest from a theft at Kroger in north Jackson.

Police say the theft was reported Aug. 8 at Kroger on West University Parkway.

Police say surveillance images show a black man wearing a ball cap, a dark colored shirt, pants and shoes leaving the store with a purse. Police say the purse was taken from a shopping cart in the store.

Surveillance video shows the man going into the store, taking the purse, and leaving the store again under one minute.

The purse was found in a nearby trash can, but $500 in cash, an uncashed insurance check and a cell phone were taken from the purse, according to police.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.