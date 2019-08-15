Jackson woman’s clinic hosts fundraiser for breast cancer fighters

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Woman’s Clinic in Jackson hosted a “Take Your Girls Night Out” shopping fundraiser.

The fundraiser was held to raise money for women fighting breast cancer.

The event had boutiques, food trucks, coffee stands and a silent auction.

An employee from the Woman’s Clinic discussed why these types of events are so important.

“Mainly to spread awareness so that women know that they have a place to come if they need help and to be able to have people to lean on,” said Maigan Smith, an administrative assistant at the Woman’s Clinic.

Women suffering with breast cancer can connect with the Rack Pack, a breast cancer survivor sisterhood and nonprofit organization.