JMCSS held back-to-school bash

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — With school underway, students set down the textbooks Thursday night for a little fun.

Jackson-Madison County Schools held a back-to-school bash at the Ballpark at Jackson to kickoff the 2019-2020 school year.

Each student received a voucher for two free tickets, and all employees got in free with their JMCSS badge.

It was also dollar night for all soft drinks, popcorn and hot dogs at the ballpark.

One JCM student tells us why he came out to the celebration.

“Well just to enjoy seeing my friends and just being out there,” said JCM student Nick Garmon.

RIFA also collected food donations, and West Tennessee Healthcare was present to provide information.