Perry Dale Sparks, age 60, resident of Cordova, Tennessee, former resident of Arlington, Tennessee and husband of Cheryl Ann Holden Sparks, departed this life Sunday afternoon, August 11, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett.

Funeral Services for Mr. Sparks will be held at 2 P.M. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Rev. Bill Hendry of Somerville officiating. Interment will follow in the Arlington Cemetery. A visitation for Mr. Sparks will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Perry was born July 29, 1959 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late William Perry Sparks and Shirley Jean Blaylock. He met his soulmate at the age of 16, Cheryl Ann Holden. They were married August 23, 1980 and he cherished Cheryl every day of his life. His pride for his wife was shown to everyone that knew them and they had a very special love for each other. Anytime you saw Perry, you saw Cheryl. She was the love of his life. He was a graduate of Millington High School and was employed in the car industry for much of his life. Perry was self-employed in the car industry and presently worked at AFR. He was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova and had a special love for his family, especially his grandchildren. His face would light up every time he saw them. Perry loved his dogs, Berry and Ray Rosas, and his hot rod. He enjoyed cars and golfing.

Mr. Sparks adored his wife and was very proud to be married to Cheryl Ann Holden Sparks for 38 wonderful years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Candice Ann Sparks (JohnRyan) of Cordova, TN, Kasey Sparks Acuff (Ryan) of Cordova, TN; three grandchildren, Rylan Holden Acuff, Lainey Ann Hammond, Lucy Ryann Hammond; one granddaughter on the way, Reign Lynn Acuff; his mother-in-law, Ann Holden; his sister, Debra Sparks Cash of Memphis, TN; and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Jerry Holden; grandparents, Spurgeon and Annie Lee Blaylock, Ernest and Hermie Dee Sparks; and his brother, Donald Biggs.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Ryan Acuff, JohnRyan Hammond, Jerry Allen Holden, Dean Holden, Stan McCord, Blake Holden Felts, Jacob Holden and Noah Holden. Honorary pallbearers will be Rylan Holden Acuff, Dillon Holden, Mark Felts and Taylor Felts.

