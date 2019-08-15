Sheriff’s Office: Teacher injured in fight at South Side, students charged

JACKSON, Tenn. — Three students have been arrested and a teacher injured after an incident Thursday morning at South Side High School, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says a fight broke out at South Side around 9 a.m., and at least one teacher has sought medical attention as a result of an injury sustained in the fight, according to a news release.

Three juveniles have been taken into custody and cited for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assault.

The release says two are 16-year-old boys and the third is a 16-year-old girl.

Additional information was not immediately available.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News has received calls about a similar incident at North Side High School, but information on any incident there has not been confirmed at this time.