SSR Motorsports motorcycle recall

SSR Motorsports has announced a recall for one of its off-road motorcycles.

The SSR Motorsports Competition Off-Road Motorcycles are being recalled due to a crash and injury hazard.

The vehicle’s front fork assembly can reportedly fail during use, causing the rider to lose control.

The company has received three reports of the front fork assembly failing so far, with two of those resulting in injuries.

If you have one of these motorcycles, stop using it and contact an SSR Motorsports dealer to schedule a free repair.

To contact SSR Motorsports, call toll-free at 866-267-6966 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at info@ssrmotorsports.com, or online at www.ssrmotorsports.com and click on the recall button located at the top of the page for more information.