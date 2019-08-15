Student in custody after incident at North Side High School

JACKSON, Tenn. — In a news release Thursday morning, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson-Madison County School System confirm a second incident at a Jackson school.

Officials say a student was detained after she became defiant and cursed loudly, disrupting an office setting, according to the release.

The incident happened around 10:45 a.m. at North Side High School, shortly after a fight at South Side High School at 9 a.m. Thursday, leaving one teacher injured and three students in custody, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Jackson-Madison County School System officials say neither school was placed on lock down.