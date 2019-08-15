Update on construction of two criminal justice buildings in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two new buildings are under construction for the criminal justice system in Jackson and Madison County.

“We’re probably around 75% complete with the construction. A little more on the inside than the outside,” said Scott Sudbury, Senior Designer for Architectural Services, HFR Design,.

But getting this far on the $3 million comes with some setbacks.

“It rained for three months when we tried to start construction, so when the weather broke, we got started,” Sudbury said. “The contractors did a real good job of getting us back on schedule.”

And the architectural firm is hoping it makes the court process safer.

“This is a more secure type of building where the police department can bring the person into the secure sally port, and that’s a secure area where the vans unload the prisoners and that type in a secure area,” Sudbury said.

While construction is wrapping up for the new Jackson City Court, it’s just now starting for the new jail.

“Now, we are in the real early stages of construction. We’re pouring footings and pouring slabs so it’s going to be quite a long build,” Sudbury said.

The $50 million building is expected to cut down on some of the sheriff’s budget woes.

“That’s the whole plan. The new jail designs are designed around where fewer people can work there and still seeing things that go on there,” Sudbury said.

Jackson City Court’s new building is expected to open in late October, and the jail is expected to take about two years to complete.