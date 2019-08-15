UPDATE: Westbound lanes back open after truck fire

UPDATE: The Tennessee Highway Patrol says both westbound lanes of Interstate 40 reopened around 3:15 p.m. after a fire this afternoon involving a vehicle carrying propane.

EARLIER STORY:

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is advising drivers of a vehicle fire on Interstate 40 westbound that has caused traffic to stop.

The fire started around 2:15 p.m. near mile marker 127 on I-40 in Benton County.

THP says the truck on fire is carrying propane tanks.

Westbound traffic is closed while fire department crews work to put out the fire and clear the crash. The center lanes of eastbound traffic are blocked, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s SmartWay Map.