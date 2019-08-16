Dyersburg police investigating multiple thefts of copper wiring

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg police are investigating multiple thefts of copper wiring from local businesses.

Police say the thefts are being reported by local business owners, who go to open their businesses and find their air conditioning units not working properly. Police say owners have later discovered the units were missing the copper wiring and tubing.

Police say the electrical cords on the air conditioning units have been cut, leaving the unit without power, before disassembling the units and removing the copper wiring, tubing and coil.

The thefts started around Aug. 13 and were reported at Shevon’s Above and Beyond Hair Salon, Suite B Day One Dyer County Day Shelter Suite A, New to Me, and McDonald’s office building on Mall Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dyersburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (731) 288-7679 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 285-8477.