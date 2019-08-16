Evelyn Castellaw Miller age 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Bells Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home, with Bro. Eddie Mallonee officiating. Burial to follow in the Holly Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation for the Miller family will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Bells Funeral Home from 11:00 A.M. until the service hour at 1:00 P.M.

Mrs. Evelyn was born on August 11, 1929 in Haywood County to the late Finis Brant and Wilma White Castellaw. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bells and was a daycare worker for Linda’s Day Care for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Mr. Eugene Miller; one brother: Bobby Castellaw; and one grandson: Dustin Ray Phelps.

She is survived by one daughter: Barbara Phelps (Bobby) of Lobelville, TN; two brothers: Billy Castellaw (Jo Ann) of Brownsville, TN and Jimmy Castellaw (Geralyn) of South Carolina; two grandchildren: Matthew Wayne Phelps (Dara) and Alana Phelps Jenkins (Alex); her special “Daughter” Mrs. Laura Butler (Joe) of Gadsden; and leaves a legacy of three great-grandchildren: Emma Grace Phelps, Abigail Rae Phelps and Madilyn Ray Phelps.