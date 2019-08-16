Health department provides dental screenings for students

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local health department is providing dental screenings for students in the Jackson-Madison County School System.

Dental staff with the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department began screening students at Thelma Barker Elementary School Friday.

Dental hygienists screened and applied sealants to students’ teeth, which help prevent tooth decay.

It was also a way to educate students on the importance of brushing their teeth and maintaining proper oral hygiene.

It’s a free event, and to qualify, students must turn in a permission slip signed by a parent or guardian.

“We plan to see about 2,400 students on average each school year,” said Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department spokesperson Mallory Cooke. “We will go to seven different schools this year.”

Dental staff also plan to screen students at Alexander Elementary, Isaac Lane Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Northeast Middle, Pope Elementary, and South Elementary during the 2019-2020 academic year.