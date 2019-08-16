Funeral Services for James Arthur Thompson, age 64, will be Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2:30 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Thompson died Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Grace Healthcare Center in Nashville, TN.

Visitation for Mr. Thompson will begin Friday afternoon, August 16, 2019 from 12:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Thompson will lie-in-state at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday morning, August 17, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.