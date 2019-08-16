Martin police, Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Office announce Labor Day DUI enforcement

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Martin Police Department and Weakley County Sheriff’s Office announced a partnership with national agencies for the annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” drunk driving enforcement initiative.

The departments announced in a news release Friday that law enforcement will have increased enforcement to reduce drunk driving ahead of Labor Day from Aug. 14 until Sept. 2.

The release says the campaign will include an increase in messages about the dangers of impaired driving, as well as an increase in officers on the roadways.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office and the Martin Police Department are reminding drivers of a few alternatives to drunk driving, including having a designated sober driver or using public transportation or a ride sharing service, contacting law enforcement if you see a drunk driver, and taking away a friend’s keys and making arrangements if they are about to drink and drive.