Mugshots : Madison County : 08/15/19 – 08/16/19

1/20 Dawn Pewitte Failure to comply, failure to appear

2/20 Badhi Swan DUI, prohibited possession of handgun

3/20 Cameron Delgado Aggravated assault

4/20 Ceasar White Simple domestic assault



5/20 Charles Porter Simple domestic assault

6/20 Cliffer Johnson Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/20 Deandre Neyland Failure to appear

8/20 Derrick Simmons Violation of probation, violation of community corrections



9/20 Hannah Thomas Theft under $999

10/20 Christopher Hernandez Failure to appear

11/20 Joshua Cathey Schedule IV drug violations, contraband in penal institution, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

12/20 Keanthony Gray Failure to appear



13/20 Kourtney Sims Violation of probation

14/20 Ladarius De Mon House Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear

15/20 Leviticus Brown Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

16/20 Nakisha Hutch Violation of probation



17/20 Phillip Gause Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

18/20 Styrone Walker Failure to appear

19/20 Terris Young Failure to appear

20/20 Wlliam Hall Driving on revoked/suspended license









































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/15/19 and 7 a.m. on 08/16/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.