Mugshots : Madison County : 08/15/19 – 08/16/19 August 16, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/20Dawn Pewitte Failure to comply, failure to appear 2/20Badhi Swan DUI, prohibited possession of handgun 3/20Cameron Delgado Aggravated assault 4/20Ceasar White Simple domestic assault 5/20Charles Porter Simple domestic assault 6/20Cliffer Johnson Driving on revoked/suspended license 7/20Deandre Neyland Failure to appear 8/20Derrick Simmons Violation of probation, violation of community corrections 9/20Hannah Thomas Theft under $999 10/20Christopher Hernandez Failure to appear 11/20Joshua Cathey Schedule IV drug violations, contraband in penal institution, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license 12/20Keanthony Gray Failure to appear 13/20Kourtney Sims Violation of probation 14/20Ladarius De Mon House Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear 15/20Leviticus Brown Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon 16/20Nakisha Hutch Violation of probation 17/20Phillip Gause Violation of probation, violation of community corrections 18/20Styrone Walker Failure to appear 19/20Terris Young Failure to appear 20/20Wlliam Hall Driving on revoked/suspended license The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/15/19 and 7 a.m. on 08/16/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.