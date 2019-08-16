Shirley Ann Tacker

Funeral Services for Mrs. Tacker will be at 1 P.M. Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Billy Adair officiating. Interment will follow in the Forty-Five Cemetery at Moscow. A visitation for Mrs. Tacker will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Shirley was born April 22, 1949 in Nutbush, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Ralph Allen Beshires and Mary Dora Beshires, residents of Oakland, Tennessee. She received her early education in the Fayette County School System and went on to obtain both a degree in computer technology and banking at State Technical Institute in Memphis, Tennessee. She was a devout Christian and member of Morris Chapel Baptist Church in Somerville, Tennessee. Her hobbies included gardening, watching birds, crafts and art painting which she enjoyed sharing with family and friends. She was also an avid fisherman.

Mrs. Tacker is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jerry Thomas Tacker of Moscow, TN; her daughter, Lisa Kay Gage of Angleton, TX; her granddaughter, Crystal Megan Grubbs of Angleton, TX; and four brothers, Ralph Allen Beshires of Oakland, TN, Bill Stevens Beshires of Oakland, TN, Larry James Beshires of Oakland, TN and Albert Lewis Beshires and his wife, Terry of Huron, TN.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jacob Adair, John Paul Adair, Junie Adair, Kris Pappas, Shane Beshires and Alex Beshires.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the church, charity or organization of the donor’s choice.

