South Gibson County High School receives high ranks from state

MEDINA, Tenn. — An area school receives high honors for the second year in a row.

“I’m very excited as principal and, administratively, we try to make sure that we acknowledge success of our students and our teachers, and also there’s parental involvement,” said South Gibson County High Principal Phil Rogers.

South Gibson County High School received both level five status and reward school status.

The level five status, which is the highest rank, involves students’ TN Ready test scores.

“Our students have done well in terms of achievement for this past school year, the 18-19 school year. It’s for the subjects of Algebra I, Algebra II, Geometry, English I, English II, and U.S. History,” Rogers said.

It’s the school’s second year as a reward school, a title that depends on a few things.

“Our graduation rate is excellent. It also means that our attendance rate is excellent,” Rogers said. “Chronic absenteeism has been reduced or is lower than in the past.”

According to the U.S. News and World Report, South Gibson County High School also ranks number 76 among high schools in the state of Tennessee.

Rogers says that the positive ranks are thanks to the combination of hard work from teachers and students.

“Hopefully they recognize and enjoy the success that they’ve brought to our school and to our community,” Rogers said.

Rogers says the ranks mean they’re preparing students for their post secondary decisions, whether it’s college or the workforce.