Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Lauren Gatlin

JACKSON, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is Thelma Barker Elementary School Teacher Lauren Gatlin.

As a Kindergarten teacher, she is glad how much her students end up growing.

“This is the start of the new year, and we’re so excited to have all these sweet babies with us and to see where they come from,” Gatlin said. “And how much they learn in one year is incredible.”

Gatlin thinks being more hands-on is a great way to teach and get her student’s attention.

Like many in the educational field, Gatlin says she does it because she loves the impact she makes and not necessarily for the money.

“You get into it for the reward that you receive from meeting all the needs of the children and making a difference,” Gatlin said.

Gatlin will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.