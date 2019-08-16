Union students help newcomers on move-in day

JACKSON, Tenn. – Most college students don’t enjoy getting up early in the morning. But on move-in day, Union University students can’t wait to get the day started.

“I’m so happy for them. Union is my favorite place in the world, it’s the best college, so I’m ready for them to be here and experience that,” said Union sophomore Allie Housman.

“At the end of the day, I loved it. Everybody welcomed me in and embraced me, so I love the environment here at Union,” said senior Bryson Butler.

Move-in started at 8:30 a.m. Friday, as cars full of boxes and students started arriving.

Older students and school staff were more than happy to help, and reflect on their own move-in days.

“…because when we were moving in, all the upperclassmen were helping us out, so we just want to return the favor,” Butler said.

“I was afraid that my dad was going to say something embarrassing, like a dad joke,” said resident assistant Ash Cioto.

A university spokesperson says they expect around 400 students in the incoming freshman class.

The helpers gave their best advice to incoming students.

“Stay focused because the school work here is pretty hard.Try and work on your relationship with God as much as possible, and you’ll love it here,” Butler said.

“Let yourself be in the Lord and rely on him, as you’re going through this really difficult transition,” Cioto said.

Classes at the university start on Tuesday, August 20.