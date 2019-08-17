Cyclists raise awareness for women’s heart disease and stroke

MILAN, Tenn. – A group of cyclists are traveling more than 200 miles this weekend and it is all for a good cause.

Eighteen cyclists are riding to raise awareness for women’s heart disease and stroke for the 2019 Men Go Red ride for the American Heart Association.

“Heart attacks and strokes will happen to 1 in every 3 women and 1 in every 3 people will be affected by heart and stroke and we are here to raise awareness,” said Jon Ewing, cyclist and founder of the ride.

“Found out that I had a new passion for cycling and more importantly a new passion for trying to encourage people to be aware of women heart disease and find ways to prevent it,” said cyclist, Michael Ort.

Brad Adkins lost his nurse, Jen Mac two years ago to heart disease. The team will be riding in Jen’s honor.

“We worked together at the women’s clinic for 15 years and she was family,” said Adkins. “I miss her everyday. She unfortunately passed away from heart disease a couple years ago.”

The team will ride together for 220 miles from Milan to Grand rivers, Kentucky in two days. They will ride 100 miles the first day and 120 miles the second day.

“We do this ride in honor of her but for all women, wives, moms,” said Adkins. “We are proud to be out here but especially in memory of Jen Mac today.”

“It’s the number one killer and so that’s why we are out making a difference,” said Ewing. “I am just thankful for all these men and their families that come and spend the weekend and ride and raise awareness for this. There will be some suffering but it will be worth it.”