Much Warmer Over The Weekend

Weather Update – 7:35 a.m. – Saturday, August 17th —

A ridge of high pressure slides east allowing for higher humidity to return to the area. A cold front out northwest will be active with showers and storms, but we should stay dry over a good part of the weekend here in west Tennessee. Today, mostly sunny skies and warmer, highs in the lower 90’s and light southwest winds around 5 mph.

A couple of outflow from a front out to our northwest could land us an isolated shower or storm late day Sunday, otherwise, it will be warm and humid with heat indicies returning to around 100 today. The heat index will likely bump 105 several times Sunday afternoon, so be sure and dress for hot weather the next few days.

A few scattered storms will likely pop up during the afternoon each day next week and it will stay hot until late Wednesday when slight cooldown to the upper 80’s returns by Thursday and Friday. For the latest weather update online and on air, tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and join us online at www.wbbjtv.com/weather!

