RIFA collects food for students in need

JACKSON, Tenn.–“I think we’ve been doing very well. I’m very pleased with what we have so far, and I’m very pleased with the financial donations we’ve received as well,” RIFA’s volunteer coordinator, Dan Ward, said.

The Regional Interfaith Association partnered with all Kroger and Wal-Mart locations in Jackson for their Pack the Bus food drive.

“This is where we collect between 14 and 16 thousand pounds of food that we’ll utilize for our snack backpack program,” Ward said.

Snack Backpack benefits children who often only get to eat at school, and these donations help feed them when they’re outside of school.

“80% of the kids in our public school system, their families are at or below the poverty line. 43% come from homes that are single family. This food is very much needed on the weekends to fill that gap,” Ward said.

The food drive brought customers in to do their part for children in need.

“I’ve been working up front with our cashiers and we have been seeing a lot of good representation for everyone trying to donate,” store manager of Kroger’s Lynwood location, Laura Fields, said.

She also said that this event really helps provide for kids in the community, “I really feel like they value what this event is all about because it touches so many lives in our Jackson area and you can see that people really take heart to what we’re trying to accomplish here.”

If you missed Pack the Bus and still want to donate to the Snack Backpack program, you can take kid-friendly non-perishable donations, such as easy mac, pop tarts, and ravioli, to RIFA’s donation center at 133 Airways.

RIFA is also accepting monetary donations for the program.