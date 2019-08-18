Englewood welcomes new senior pastor

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local church adds a new leader to their congregation.

Englewood Baptist Church welcomes their new senior pastor Dr. Adam Dooley.

“This has been a great journey to come to Englewood. The process started back in February and I have always known about the church, and having served in Tennessee previously, I was familiar with it so it’s great to finally be here,” said Dooley.

Sunday Dooley preached his first official sermon as senior pastor of Englewood Baptist Church.

“I am very excited about Dooley,” said church member AJ Massey. “He is coming to us with a lot of experience and is committed to be in Jackson and to shepherd this flock.”

“Just the energy he brought and the man loves the lord and he is already showing his love for our community,” said church member Don Wilson.

“We are just so thankful to God to have God’s man here,” said Sherry Fesmire, director of the children’s ministry at Englewood. “For his vision and what he has for Englewood and the days ahead.”

Dooley and his family come to Jackson from First Baptist Church in Sunnyvale, Texas.

“I have been preaching for over twenty years and I am originally from the state of Kentucky, so even though we moved here from Texas we are very familiar with the area and just eager to get started,” said Dooley.

Dooley was voted to be Englewood’s senior pastor on July 14, 2019, with more than 99 percent of the congregational vote.

“Grateful beyond words. It is a tremendous church, tremendous opportunity and I just feel blessed to be here and get to shepherd these great people,” said Dooley.