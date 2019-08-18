Hardin Co. officials and family seek help in finding missing man

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Hardin County officials seek assistance in finding a man who went missing early Friday morning.

Mickey Qualls, 55, was possibly last seen around 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

Officials say Qualls was seen driving a 2006 Red Toyota Solara CHH-723 with a Boston bumper sticker.

According to officials, Qualls was last seen near TN Hwy 57 and MS Hwy 25.

Officials also say his dog was with him when he went missing.

If you believe you have seen him, contact Central Dispatch at 731-925-9007.