Authorities find body of missing Carroll Co. man

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities in Carroll County discover the body of a man who was reported missing Sunday.

The body of 76-year-old Rex Worman was found around 11:30 a.m. Monday in a wooded area near his home.

“Unfortunately, we had not come out with the outcome we were hoping for, but Mr. Worman was located by the Carroll County Rescue, county fire squad and fire department around 11:30 this morning,” Carroll County Sheriff Andy Dickson said.

The sheriff’s office says Worman’s wife reported her husband missing Sunday, and said he had health problems. Investigators believe Worman left his home walking on Red Williams Road. Rescue squads from all over West Tennessee came out to assist in the search.

Investigators say Worman’s cause of death is unknown at this time and his body will be taken for an autopsy.