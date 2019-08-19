Body found in vehicle at Pickwick Lake

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities have found a body in a vehicle at Pickwick Lake.

The body was found Monday afternoon in a vehicle near the main boat ramp at Pickwick Lake, according to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

The body has not been identified and will be taken for an autopsy, according to the sheriff’s office.

A dog was also found dead in the car.

The sheriff’s office says the vehicle matches the description of the car belonging to a man reported missing Friday in Hardin County.