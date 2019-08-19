Club Car vehicle recall information

Club Car has announced a recall for its gas utility and transport vehicles due to a fire hazard.

The recall involves 2019 utility and transport vehicles, which vary in size, models and colors.

Under continuous operations with low-speed idling periods, the fuel vent in these vehicles can allow fuel to leak.

Club Car has received two reports of fuel leaks so far.

If you have one of these vehicles, contact Club Car to schedule a free repair.

You can contact Club Car toll free at 888-227-7925 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or by visiting www.clubcar.com and clicking on “Safety Info” at the bottom of the page for more information.