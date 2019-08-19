College students learn about interacting with local law enforcement officers at on-campus event

JACKSON, Tenn.–College students learned more about local laws and law enforcement officers at a new event.

Lane College hosted the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, known as “NOBLE” at at the ‘CMAC’ auditorium.

The presentation was titled “Law and your Community,” which is a hands- on, interactive training program for young people designed to improve communication with law enforcement officers and their understanding of laws.

“I thought it was important enough to cancel practice and you know, we are losing so many of our African American kids,

and it’s just mainly they don’t know what to say, they just don’t know and hopefully after this evening,

it will be interesting what they learn with police when they are being stopped,” said Derrick Burroughs, head football coach with Lane College.

The event was free and organizers say they plan to make it a yearly event.