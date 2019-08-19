Elizabeth Ann Green Hopkins

Elizabeth Ann Green Hopkins, age 79, resident of Eads, Tennessee, departed this life Friday morning, August 16, 2019 at her residence.

Funeral Services for Ms. Hopkins will be held at 1 P.M. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Jason Moore, pastor of Oakland First Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fisherville Cemetery. A visitation for Ms. Hopkins will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Ann was born April 3, 1940 in Eads, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Norwood “Sam” Green and Mitty Ann Anthony Green. She was a graduate of Bartlett High School and was employed as a licensed practical nurse before her retirement. She was an active member of Oakland First Baptist Church and enjoyed quilting, sewing, bingo, playing cards and special times with her family and friends. Ann was most recently a resident of Eads and loved volunteering at nursing homes throughout her life.

Ms. Hopkins is survived by three daughters, Sheila Deverger (Bubba) of Darion, GA, Lisa Cobb (Paul Ferrell) of Eads, TN, Elaine Carvin (Kris) of Covington, TN; her sister, Judy Mitchell of Eads, TN; two brothers, Larry Green of Bartlett, TN, Raymond Miller of Las Vegas, NV; six grandchildren, Keesha Hinson (Chris) of Eads, TN, Kasie Johnson of Eads, TN, Nicholas Butler (Allie) of Memphis, TN, James Butler Jr. (Courtney) of Germantown, TN, Heather Duncan (Scott) of Lincoln, AL, Heidi Keck of Darion, GA; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Black and two brothers, Charles “Sonny” Green and Bill “Tommy” Miller.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Chris Hinson, Paul Ferrell, Kris Carvin, Nicholas Butler, James Butler Jr. and Devon Varnedoe.

The family requests flowers or live plants.

