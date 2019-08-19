Heat Advisory in Effect Through Wednesday Evening

Weather Update – 6:45 p.m. – Monday, August 19th

The stifling humidity continues, and with temperatures in the lower to middle 90s this afternoon, the heat index has been in the lower 100s. A heat advisory remains in effect for all of West Tennessee through Wednesday evening with a potential for the next two afternoons to feature similarly hot, if not hotter, weather.

TONIGHT

Temperatures will only drop to the lower and middle 70s under partly cloudy skies that clear out by morning. Scattered showers are looking more likely tomorrow and later this week but tonight will be rain-free.

Another hot and humid day is in store for the region on Tuesday with a temperature in the middle 90s that could feel like over 105°F during the afternoon. The hottest weather will be between 1pm and 6pm. Towards the end of the afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible so be on the lookout for isolated downpours. Some models are showing a long line of thunderstorms trying to make its way into West Tennessee from the north Tuesday evening, so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the hour-by-hour forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

