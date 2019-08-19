Heat And Humidity Returns

Weather Update: Mon, Aug 21 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off on a warm and somewhat humid note. Temps are in the low 70s to start off, but will quickly climb through the low to mid 80s. There will be plenty of sunshine with temps topping out around 92, but the heat index will likely climb into the triple digits. A heat advisory will go into effect this late morning for those vales that could be as high as 105°F. Not however, its not quite as bad as last week. There is also a pretty much a daily chance of storms in the afternoon. There is a chance for something a little more organized on Tuesday late afternoon/early evening.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/moeshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamelltv