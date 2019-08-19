Humboldt police investigate Friday robbery

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Humboldt police are investigating a robbery Friday near Viking Drive.

Police say officers responded to a report of a person being robbed at gunpoint in the area of Chester Cove and Viking Drive.

The suspect is described as a black male with a light complexion, between 5-feet 8-inches and 5-feet 10-inches tall, with a small build, wearing a gray sweatshirt and dark pants.

Police say the suspect took an undetermined amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Humboldt Police Department at 731-784-1322 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).