Jackson police make multiple arrests in weekend prostitution sting
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have charged multiple suspects after a prostitution sting over the weekend in the Hub City.
Court documents say investigators were targeting prostitution through online advertisements and responses.
Court documents say the arrests were made Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Courtyard Marriott on Campbell Oaks Drive.
Those charged include:
- Ashley Hill, of Dyersburg, charged with prostitution
- Adasia Williams, of Jackson, charged with prostitution
- Famous Deberry, of Jackson, charged with patronizing prostitution
- Joe Manley, of Moscow, charged with patronizing prostitution
- Rebecca London, of Halls, charged with prostitution
- Jeffery Yarbrough, of Jackson, charged with patronizing prostitution
- Brandon Munoz, of Jackson, charged with patronizing prostitution
- Joshua Stigler, of Jackson, charged with patronizing prostitution
- Christopher Riley, of Lexington, charged with prostitution
- Adonis Swift, of Jackson, charged with patronizing prostitution
- Keith Mosher, charged with patronizing prostitution
Booking photos for all suspects were not immediately available. Booking documents indicate there may have been additional arrests in the sting, but those court documents also were not immediately available.