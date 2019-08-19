Jackson police make multiple arrests in weekend prostitution sting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have charged multiple suspects after a prostitution sting over the weekend in the Hub City.

Court documents say investigators were targeting prostitution through online advertisements and responses.

Court documents say the arrests were made Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Courtyard Marriott on Campbell Oaks Drive.

Those charged include:

Ashley Hill, of Dyersburg, charged with prostitution

Adasia Williams, of Jackson, charged with prostitution

Famous Deberry, of Jackson, charged with patronizing prostitution

Joe Manley, of Moscow, charged with patronizing prostitution

Rebecca London, of Halls, charged with prostitution

Jeffery Yarbrough, of Jackson, charged with patronizing prostitution

Brandon Munoz, of Jackson, charged with patronizing prostitution

Joshua Stigler, of Jackson, charged with patronizing prostitution

Christopher Riley, of Lexington, charged with prostitution

Adonis Swift, of Jackson, charged with patronizing prostitution

Keith Mosher, charged with patronizing prostitution

Booking photos for all suspects were not immediately available. Booking documents indicate there may have been additional arrests in the sting, but those court documents also were not immediately available.