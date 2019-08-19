JMC Library holds annual fundraising event

JACKSON, Tenn.– Reading lovers enjoyed a relaxing atmosphere at the Jackson fairgrounds, Monday night.

The Library Foundation hosted its ninth annual “Books of Madison County” fundraising event.

Lawyer and author Bill Haltom spoke at the event. The theme of the event is “A Classic Night of Sweet Tea and Searsucker”.

Guests enjoyed a gourmet dinner, wine pairing and a silent auction.

“Everyone can come to the library from the very young to the very old. Any socioeconomic level whatever race you are, we own the library and we are proud of it,” said Elaine Christian, one of the trustees of the Library Foundation.

Funds raised at this event benefit the Jackson-Madison County Library.