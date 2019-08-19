Madison County Commissioners approve property for new K-8

JACKSON, Tenn.–In a 17-7 vote, Madison County Commissioners voted to approve funding the new K-8 school to be built on Ashport Road.

“If they choose to move forward with that, than they actually have the funding now at their disposal to purchase that property to move forward,” said Madison County Commissioner Jeff Wall.

Jackson-Madison County School Superintendent Ray Washington spoke at the meeting on behalf of the school system.

“If that options expires, which is set to expire September 15th, if it does expire then that allows the county to move in and actually move forward with that property as well on Ashport Road,” said Wall.

Also at the meeting commissioners discussed funding for the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. Some commissioners voted against a proposed grant to fund employment for the department.

“That even if they lose that grant at a later time, we would have to continue funding those positions, and we voted that down tonight,” said Wall.

After 3 hours into the meeting, one commissioner brought up the memorial plaques for lynching victims in Madison County that was not on the agenda.

“Commissioners had the chance over the summer to really just look it up, look it over and make sure everything was fact, truth telling basically, on the front and the back of the plaque, and we want to move forward with that,” said Wall.

A member from the Jackson-Madison County Community Remembrance Project spoke regarding the plaques.

Commissioners voted to approve the plaques.

With the funding now secured to build a new K-8 school, Superintendent Washington said the school board will begin moving forward with plans for construction as soon as possible.

Washington also reassured commissioners that construction of the new K-8 will not interfere with building a new Jackson Central-Merry High School.