Migraine medication recall information

Pfizer has announced a recall for its migraine medication over concerns of life-threatening infections.

Relpax, sold in 40-milligram tablets, is being recalled. The medication, used for the acute treatment of migraines, may contain the presence of contaminated micro-organisms.

If you have one of these medications, contact your doctor to see if your medication is affected by the recall. If your medication is a part of the recall, return it to the pharmacy.

Contact Stericycle Inc. at 877-225-9750 for instructions on how to return the product and obtain reimbursement.