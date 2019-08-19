Mugshots : Madison County : 08/16/19 – 08/19/19

1/41 Ashley Hill Prostitution

2/41 Aaliyah Boyd Violation of probation

3/41 Aaron Tate Failure to comply

4/41 Adam Farris Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license



5/41 Adasia Williams Prostitution, schedule II & VI drug violations

6/41 Adonis Swift Patronizing prostitution

7/41 Albert Williams Failure to appear

8/41 Amanda Wilbourn Aggravated assault, schedule IV drug violations



9/41 Antoine Reeves Schedule VI drug violations

10/41 Austin Lents Violation of community corrections

11/41 Brian Watkins Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

12/41 Christopher Riley Prostitution



13/41 Clinton Ramsey DUI

14/41 David Grollnek Public intoxication

15/41 Famous Deberry Patronizing prostitution

16/41 Felicia Forman Vandalism



17/41 Frank Brown Violation of probation

18/41 James Vires DUI, violation of implied consent

19/41 Jennifer Reed Shoplifting-theft of property, possession of tools with intent to commit theft or burglary

20/41 Joe Manley Patronizing prostitution



21/41 John Fowler Violation of community corrections

22/41 Joseph Bursey Patronizing prostitution

23/41 Joshua Jarman Violation of probation

24/41 Joshua Stigler Patronizing prostitution



25/41 Keith Mosher Patronizing prostitution

26/41 Kelvin Merriweather Schedule VI drug violations

27/41 Kenneth Bills Public intoxication, criminal trespass

28/41 Lacey Maddox Schedule II drug violations, violation of community corrections, schedule V drug violations, firearm used in a dangerous felony



29/41 Latravian Dampeer Failure to appear

30/41 Margaret Hampton Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

31/41 Melissa Cliff-Willis Failure to comply

32/41 Rebecca London Prostitution



33/41 Ryan Vann DUI

34/41 Tavarius Moore Vandalism

35/41 Terry Murphy DUI, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, violation of implied consent

36/41 Thomas Simmons Driving on revoked/suspended license



37/41 Tiaria Coach Failure to appear, violation of probation

38/41 Tiffany Garner Criminal trespass

39/41 Timothy Morris DUI

40/41 Tony McDonald DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license



41/41 Willie Shields Violation of probation



















































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/16/19 and 7 a.m. on 08/19/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.