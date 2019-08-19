Sadie Edmonds Mayfield

Sadie Edmonds Mayfield age 80, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the St. Francis Hospital of Memphis. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Harmony Baptist Church of Whiteville, TN. Burial to follow in the Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation for the Mayfield family will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Harmony Baptist Church from 1:00 PM until the service hour at 3:00 PM

Mrs. Mayfield was a member of the Elliston Baptist Church of Memphis, TN. She enjoyed her yard and gardening with her husband. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Charlie Taylor Edmonds and Gracie Hodge Edmonds; her step mother: Virginia Qualls Edmonds; one son: Christopher Ambrose Mayfield; and two brothers: Curtis Laverne Edmonds and Billy Taylor Edmonds.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years: Donald Mayfield of Memphis, TN; two sons: Tim Mayfield of Memphis, TN and Charles Mayfield (Cindy) of Dandridge, TN; three sisters: Bonnie Morris of Whiteville, TN, Padie Stuart of Whiteville, TN, Geraldine Lawrence (Donald) of Brownsville, TN; three step sisters: Peggy Sargent (Gary) of Brownsville, TN, Charlene Horton (Bob) of Somerville, TN, Karen Austin (Danny) of Stanton, TN; 15 nephews and nieces; leaves a legacy of 5 grandchildren and her baby, a black lab “Smoke”.

In lieu of flowers, the Mayfield family requests that memorials be made to the Harmony Baptist Church Fund, c/o Judy Hardister, 523 Monroe St., Brownsville, TN 38012

Pallbearers serving are Tanner Mayfield, Josh Mayfield, Doug Stuart, Tony Edmonds, Ronnie Edmonds and Terry Morris.

