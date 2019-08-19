UPDATE: Missing Carroll Co. man found deceased

UPDATE: A missing man in Carroll County has been found deceased, according to the sheriff’s office.

Rex Worman, 76, had been missing since Sunday morning, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

He was found dead Monday, and his body will be taken for an autopsy, according to the sheriff’s office.

Earlier story:

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help find a missing man.

Rex Worman, 76, left his residence on foot around 9:30 a.m. Sunday on Red Williams Road, according to a news release.

The sheriff’s office describes Worman as being bald and having a mustache, standing six feet tall and weighing 225 pounds.

Worman was last seen wearing black shorts, a black or blue shirt and a beige Tractor Supply Company hat.

Worman has health issues and did not have a cell phone, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 731-986-8947.