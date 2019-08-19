WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News anchor Tom Britt honored as outstanding volunteer

JACKSON, Tenn. — The WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News team would like to honor and congratulate a member of our news team.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News anchor Tom Britt co-hosted the “Circles of Hope” telethon on Sunday, a charitable task he has completed for 36 years.

Organizers honored Britt with the Rusty Mac Outstanding Volunteer of the Year award for his dedication to the program.

“Boy, was I surprised by the staff of the Carl Perkins Center and volunteers who put the Circles Of Hope Telethon together,” Britt said. “They named me the Rusty Mac Outstanding Volunteer of the Year. I want to say thank you for allowing me to be a part of the telethon for 36 years. It has been my pleasure to ask for funding to help the children.”

The Carl Perkins Center raised more than $1 million.